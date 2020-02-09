Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, February 9th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, February 9th, 2020.

Suspected bandits have attacked Gurmana, old Gurmana, and Ashirika communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Concise News understands that the gunmen killed three persons and over 50 seriously injured during the attack. According to the Chairman of the council, Suleiman Chukuba, the bandits numbering over 100 stormed the communities at about 10:00 am on Saturday.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has directed the police to arrest former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla. Concise News reports that the anti-graft agency had declared Obono-Obla wanted after he refused to honour an invitation over allegations of forgery and financial impropriety. Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Friday, ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said Obono-Obla has resorted to spreading propaganda against the commission instead of turning himself in to clear his name.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, disclosed that God has revealed to him there will be more disasters in 2020. Speaking at the February edition of the Holy Ghost Service, the clergyman said there would be fire outbreaks.

Fear gripped residents of Okesha area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday as a bomb went off next door to the governor’s office. The explosion brought down a building around the area and also affected a section of the state ministry of chieftaincy affairs, Concise News understands. The online news platform also reported that the explosion damaged parts of the ministry of finance and other buildings on the premises.

The police have confirmed the loss of two officers involved in a raid on a camp hosting members of the Ansaru terrorist group in Kaduna State. This was disclosed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, on Friday two days after the security operatives battled the terrorists.

Human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) has said that the time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deregistered some political parties in Nigeria was not auspicious. Reacting to the move, Falana said it was not the appropriate time, as 14 states had yet to conduct local government elections and some of those deregistered parties had chances of winning.

A Kenyan athlete David Barmasai Tumo has won the 2020 Lagos City Marathon, reaching the finished line in just 2 hours, 10 mins and 20 seconds. Concise News reports that the 31-year-old professional runner won a star prize of $50, 000 in the male category.

Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed, an elder statesman of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in Bauchi state, has expressed doubt in Operation Amotekun, the security outfit launched by leaders of the Southwest. Ahmed who spoke to The Nation stated that the Nigerian Constitution has no place for Amotekun because it already has provisions for the police.

The Abia State Police Command has warned members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to attend the burial ceremony of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, issued the warning on Saturday.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by confirming a top-three finish in Group A at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. The African champions booked an Olympic berth despite losing 70-64 to hosts, Serbia, earlier in the day because USA recorded a 124-49 success against Mozambique.

