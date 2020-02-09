N-Power: Nigerian Minister Speaks On Likely Exit Date For Beneficiaries

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has reiterated that the Federal Government will come up with an exit plan for N-Power beneficiaries before the end of 2020, Concise News reports.

In a report published on Daily Trust’s website on Saturday 8th of February, 2020, Farouq suggested some of the beneficiaries will not be exited in February as reported by Leadership Newspaper in January.

“The year has just started; we hope that before the end of the year, we should come up with an exit plan for them,” Farouq told Daily Trust.

Asked how her ministry is able to manage the enormous task before it, the government official replied:

“It looks big, but the issues are inter-connected.

“So, government in its wisdom felt that there is need for a body that will coordinate all these issues.

“We have disasters here and there, which give rise to humanitarian and social issues.

“So, the ministry is one and the same because the issues are inter-connected and we have the zeal and commitment to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.”

This writer understands that the N-Power programme is a popular scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In the scheme, there are approximately 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries, who are assigned to components such as N-Agro, N-Health and N-Teach.

They are entitled to N30, 000 monthly stipend as well as a tablet (device) to aid their personal development.

The first batch of the beneficiaries was recruited in 2016, while the second batch came on board two years later, in 2018.