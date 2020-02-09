N-Power: Again, Buhari’s Minister Addresses Beneficiaries’ Exit Concerns

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has once more assured N-Power beneficiaries that they will “have something to fall back on” once they are exited from the scheme, Concise News reports.

In an interview published on Daily Trust’s website on Saturday, Minister Farouq asked beneficiaries not to panic.

“I don’t know the reason for the fear,” she said.

“N-Power is a government programme aimed at supporting our teeming unemployed youths.

“We started with the first batch in 2016, who were supposed to exit in 2018, but because of plans not being in place, the tenure was extended.

“So, they knew from the onset that it’s not a programme that will be there for life.

“Government wanted them to earn a living, and we want to believe that most of them that are wise must have saved out of the stipend they are being paid monthly.

“Also, they have learnt some skills that can help them to be entrepreneurs.

“So, I don’t think we should have this panic. From the onset, they knew this programme was for a period of time. For us as a ministry, we are looking at all options for the planned exit.

“We are not just going to exit them and leave them to their fate, we have options, and we are exploring these options. We will have a futuristic exit so that they can have something to fall back on.”

There are roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries under the famed Federal Government scheme. N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Agro, N-Health are some of the graduate programmes. The programme started in 2016.