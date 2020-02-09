Maryam Booth, Ex-boyfriend Trade Words Over Leaked Unclad Video

Kannywood actress Maryam Booth has accused her ex-boyfriend, Deezell, of being behind a leaked video which shows her unclad.

The video which went viral last week showed Maryam Booth who was trying to get dressed while unclad rush to grab the device an unidentified person was using to record her.

She has now broken silence on the issue by accusing Deezell of being behind it all.

See the statement she issued below.

Her boyfriend who reacted to the allegation dissociated himself from it and threatened legal action via a statement seen below.

Meanwhile, Actor, Ali Nuhu stood with Maryam Booth by posting her picture on his Instagram page with the captioned:

“Oh Allah, nothing is easy except that which you have made easy. I pray you make it easy for her at this trying period. Stay strong daughter and may Allah protect us from the plot of enemies.”

Actress Rahma Saudu, also showed support by writing on her Instagram page:

“Anyone who humiliates another, God will disgrace him. God is enough for what they did to Maryam Booth.”

Singer and actor, Sani Danja, joined in showing support:

“Stay strong my sister. Only Allah can bring down someone, not a fellow human being.”

Actor Yakubu Muhammadw on his own part wrote:

“Stay strong, Maryam. This is not the end of your life. Do all the crying now but get ready to battle and rise above this. We are solidly behind you. Allah will see you through.”