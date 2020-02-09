Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today February 9th

Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Sunday, February 9, 2020, on Concise News.
JAMB 2020: Taraba NSCDC Arrest 2 For Allegedly Defrauding UTME Candidates
Taraba Police Killing: Wadume, Army Captain Charged With Terrorism
The police have charged Taraba kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, Captain Tijjani Balarabe and 18 others with 16 counts bordering on terrorism, murder and kidnapping.
It is understood that the criminal charge, dated February 3, 2020, was filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi, all of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The suspected kidnap kingpin, Wadume, named in the clash between policemen and soldiers in Taraba state last year, was rearrested by police operatives tied to the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team.
The police had, on 8 August, announced that three of their personnel and a civilian had been allegedly killed by soldiers in Taraba. Read more here.
