Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today February 9th

The Taraba Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly defrauding students at an illegal Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) registration centre.

Alhaji Aliyu Ndanusa, the Taraba Commandant of NSCDC disclosed this to newsmen at the corps’ headquarters last Saturday.

According to him, the government approved price for JAMB registration was N4,000 while the two suspects were charging students N4,200 in contravention of the directives. Read more here

Taraba Police Killing: Wadume, Army Captain Charged With Terrorism

The police have charged Taraba kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, Captain Tijjani Balarabe and 18 others with 16 counts bordering on terrorism, murder and kidnapping.

It is understood that the criminal charge, dated February 3, 2020, was filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi, all of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The suspected kidnap kingpin, Wadume, named in the clash between policemen and soldiers in Taraba state last year, was rearrested by police operatives tied to the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team.

The police had, on 8 August, announced that three of their personnel and a civilian had been allegedly killed by soldiers in Taraba. Read more here.