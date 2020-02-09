Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today February 9th, 2020

The Senate on Wednesday waded into the recent communal clashes in Bassa area (LGA) of Kogi state, demanding rehabilitation of affected communities.

The position of the senate was contained in resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC–Kogi).

He said the communal clashes had led to massive destruction in most parts of the Bassa LGA, adding that over 100,000 dwellers of the communities had also been rendered homeless, resulting in many fleeing to other parts of the sate. Read more here.

Kogi Reaffirms Commitment To Improving State-Owned Schools

The Kogi Government, on Wednesday, restated its commitment to improve public schools and revamp the education sector for optimal performance in the state.

The Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, gave the assurance during unscheduled visits to the Government Secondary School, Itobe and the Local Government Science Secondary School, Ajaokuta.

Jones said that the enormity of challenges facing the sector necessitated his visit to the schools, to get first-hand information before settling down with relevant stakeholders to proffer solutions. Read more here.

