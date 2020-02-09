Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Sunday, February 9th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Sunday February 9th, 2020.

Biafra: ‘We’ll Continue To Show That Nigeria Is A Crime Against Humanity’ – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has vowed that his group will continue to show that Nigeria is ‘a crime against humanity’.

The controversial activist as well described the West African nation as ‘the British colonial experiment in Africa’.

Kanu made this known in a Twitter update on his known handle on Friday.

In the post, he seized the chance to announce his next broadcast holding on Saturday. Read more here.

Biafra: Police Warn IPOB Members Not To Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents’ Burial Rites

The Abia State Police Command has warned members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) not to attend the burial ceremony of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, who issued the warning, “Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.”

He added that the traditional prime minister in Afaraukwu (Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown) has been informed that the burial will not hold of IPOB members attend. Read more here.

