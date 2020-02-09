I Believe In God But Not In Heaven Or Hell – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has stated that though she believes in God, she doesn’t believe in the existence of heaven and hell fire.

She stated this in reaction to a question from a curious fan who had been bothered by her recent style of dressing which sees her always looking almost unclad.

The fan asked the actress and model: “No disrespect Efia. but do you believe in God, heaven or hell?”.

In response, Efia Odo said, “I believe in God. Heaven and hell aren’t places to me. No one has been there to know. If you lived and honest and good life, when you die your soul will be at peace. If you lived the opposite then your soul will be tormented.”

Recently, the actress who has been getting lots of criticism for the provocative way she dresses stated that God should be blamed for her sexual appeal.

According to her, even though her dress sense speaks of a strong sexual appeal, she doesn’t like sex that much.p

She took to twitter: “I don’t even like sex like how it’s perceived out there. I’m an intimate person. I like cuddling and kisses on my forehead. I ooze sex cuz of my high density of sex appeal. Blame God”.