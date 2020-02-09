Huddah Monroe Exposes Celebs Going Back To Reduce Their Butt

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has revealed that a lot of celebrities are going back to their surgeon to reduce their butt.

According to a post on her Instastories, those who undergo cosmetic surgery will forever remain under the knife.

She also stated that cosmetic surgery is not worth it because the men whom women do such because of are known to change their taste in women.

Citing an example, Huddah Monroe revealed how a man paid for her to get breasts surgery only for him to dump her afterwards.

The socialite also spoke against other forms of body enhancement which ladies of today are engaging in. According to her being light-skinned is no longer on Vogue and not worth any women going any length for.

See the screenshots of her message below.

Huddah Monroe recently revealed that she had to undergo a corrective surgery in the united States for a cosmetic surgery she did a while ago.

According to the former Big Brother Africa reality TV star:

“Got complications from a previous cosmetic Surgery I had and I am pleased with my Doctors who have done incredible job on me. I can’t be more thankful! I could’ve died but I’m well now.”