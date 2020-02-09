How Nigeria’s D’Tigress Qualified For Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by confirming a top-three finish in Group A at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Concise News reports that the African champions booked an Olympic berth despite losing 70-64 to hosts, Serbia, earlier in the day because USA recorded a 124-49 success against Mozambique.

The Nigerian ladies, by virtue of the defeat of Mozambique, are now guaranteed a top-three finish in the group, making a return to the Olympics after missing out on the last three editions.

In the loss to Serbia, the D’Tigress had the edge during the early stages, but the hosts ended the first period ahead with a 33-26 lead.

The Africans later closed to within six points at 59-53 before the Serbians eventually sealed the game.

Nigeria, who recorded a win (85-51) in their tournament opener against Mozambique, take on group leaders and heavyweights USA on Sunday, while Serbia battle the southern Africans in a crucial duel.

The USA had booked a place at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018.