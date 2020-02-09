High School Principal Resigns For Saying Kobe Bryant’s Death Was Karma

A High School principal has stepped down from her position after she received heavy criticism for saying Kobe Bryant died as a result of being a rapist.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Taking to Facebook on the same day, Liza Sejkora wrote on her page:

“Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up a rapist today.”

Kobe Bryant was charged to court in 2003 over sexual assault of a 19-year-old hotel employee.

However, the charges against the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player got dismissed.

Immediately Liza Sejkora’s post went up, students who follow her on Facebook couldn’t stand it as they promised to stage a walkout in protest.

Her resignation has now been announced on Friday by Superintendent Jeff Snell who said:

“This has been a tumultuous week, however, I’ve been impressed with the level of professionalism our staff members have displayed as well as the caring and compassion from our families. I don’t support it. It’s hard for me to understand it. Anytime there’s a loss of life, I hope that all of us come together and rally around that. It didn’t come across that way. That’s really unfortunate.”