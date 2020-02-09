EPL: Ndidi Delighted For ‘Natural Goalscorer’ Iheanacho After Resurgence

Super Eagles of Nigeria and English Premier League (EPL‘s) Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight for compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho following his revival this season.

Concise News reports that Iheanacho started the season slowly, but peaked lately.

Ndidi credits coach Brendan Rodgers for the reborn Iheanacho.

“I’m very happy for Kelelchi because he’s a natural goalscorer. If you give him the opportunity like he has now, he will deliver,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury.

“I think the manager has really helped him too. He’s done that with so many players.

“We have good discipline and understand the game better. Every player has really changed, in a good way.”

Speaking on his brief injury this term, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) medalist stated that it was “sad” for him not being on the pitch.

“For me, it was sad because I was not in the squad. I was really sad because it’s a very different feeling, watching from the outside instead of playing,” he continued.

“Sometimes when you watch the game from the outside you see things better than when you’re playing because you’re not in the situations. But it was still sad for me.

“We lost points in some games but I still think we did well. The guys that came into the team played well. Sometimes it just isn’t your day.”