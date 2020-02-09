Eight APC Chairmen Defect To PDP In Zamfara

Eight Local Government Area Council chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement signed by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser (Media) to Gov. Bello Matawalle, made the announcement on Saturday.

He disclosed that the defectors included the chairman of the state’s branch of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Birnin-Magaji local government, Alhaji Muhammad Umar.

Others are the ALGON vice-chairman and Chairman of Maru local government, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi and the association’s Secretary and Chairman of Bukkuyum local government, Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi.

The defectors include Chairman of Anka local government and PRO of the association, Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe, Chairman of Kaura-Namoda local government, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi.

Chairman of Maradun local government, Alhaji Shehu Faru, as well as the chairmen of Bungudu and Tsafe local governments, Alhaji Abduaziz Nahuche and Alhaji Aminu Mudi respectively, also dumped APC.

He said the announcement by the eight chairmen was the outcome of a meeting they held with the governor in Gusau.

The statement quoted Balarabe as saying their decision to join the ruling PDP was due to “Matawalle’s leadership style in restoring peace and tranquility to all parts of the state within a short period of time”.