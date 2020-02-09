De-listing Of Parties Will Jeopardise Edo, Ondo Elections -IPAC

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, has stated that the coming elections in Ondo, Edo, Enugu and some local government elections will be affected by the deregistration of some parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

Last Thursday, INEC deregistered 74 political parties with claims that they failed to win a single political seat in the 2019 general elections.

Reacting to the decision, IPAC advised INEC to reverse the decision which they say might end up wasting tax payers money.

This is contained in a statement issued by its National Legal Adviser, Chukwudi Ezeobika.

“INEC will waste tax payers money in conducting the scheduled elections for Edo, Ondo and Enugu states as well as the remaining local government elections, if the commission fails to immediately reverse its decision and reinstate the 74 political parties unlawfully deregistered on February 6, 2020,” he said.

Maintaining that the decision by INEC goes against the consititution, it added