Daughter Of Former ABU VC Kidnapped In Kaduna State

By - 44 minutes ago on February 09, 2020


Daughter of former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahamdu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has been kidnapped in Zaria, Kaduna state, police have said.

Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said gunmen stormed the home of the former VC at about 11:00 pm on Saturday, shot his security guard, and later whisked his 35-year-old daughter, Maryam, to an unknown destination.

The police official said policemen engaged the abductors in a gun duel and successfully killed one of the bandits who died on the spot.

But, according to the police spokesperson, several other kidnappers escaped with gunshot injuries.

Some exhibits, including an AK47 Magazine loaded with 24 live ammunition and a Tekno handset, were recovered from the deceased.

