Coronavirus: See Fresh Update On Death Toll In China

China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that the number of deaths from coronavirus has risen to 811 in the country’s mainland.

Concise News also learned that 89 new deaths and 2,656 new confirmed cases across China were reported, with the vast majority recorded in the province of Hubei.

Health authorities recorded 33,738 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in December.

Also, in Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicentre in Hubei province, the number of new cases of pneumonia caused by the virus rose by 2,147.

The health authorities also said that 81 new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours in Hubei, bringing the total to 780.

Countries around the world have been flying their citizens out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, while in Japan and Hong Kong, thousands of tourists were quarantined aboard two cruise ships after reports of the coronavirus on board.

The Japanese health ministry said on Thursday that another 10 people on the cruise ship tested positive for the conoravirus, after the first 10 infections were detected Wednesday.

Japan quarantined thousands of passengers and crew members on the Diamond Princess ship off Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption – similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).