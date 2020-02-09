Coronavirus Records More Deaths Than SARS Outbreak

Coronavirus which broke out in China and fast spreading across the world has recorded more deaths than SARS which broke out in 2003.

A data from the World Health Organization, WHO, shows that the death toll of coronavirus has reached 811 on Saturday February 8. This surpasses the 774 fatalities recorded when SARS broke out almost two decades ago.

According China’s National Health Commission, a total number of 37,198 cases has been recorded with 2,656 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The virus which has been confirmed in about 24 countries has only claimed the life of two persons outside of China – One in Philippines and a second in Hong Kong.

Coronavirus broke out in December, 2019, and is believed to have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.