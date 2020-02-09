Check Out Latest N-Power News Update Today

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari’s N-Power initiative are fuming and holding Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq responsible for the non-payment of their January stipend.

The writer gathered that roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax. Read more here.

N-Power: Nigerian Minister Speaks On Likely Exit Date For Beneficiaries

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has reiterated that the Federal Government will come up with an exit plan for N-Power beneficiaries before the end of 2020.

In a report published on Daily Trust’s website on Saturday 8th of February, 2020, Farouq suggested some of the beneficiaries will not be exited in February as reported by Leadership Newspaper in January.

“The year has just started; we hope that before the end of the year, we should come up with an exit plan for them,” Farouq told Daily Trust. Read more here.

N-Power: Again, Buhari’s Minister Addresses Beneficiaries’ Exit Concerns

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has once more assured N-Power beneficiaries that they will “have something to fall back on” once they are exited from the scheme.

In an interview published on Daily Trust’s website on Saturday, Minister Farouq asked beneficiaries not to panic.

“I don’t know the reason for the fear,” she said. Read more here.