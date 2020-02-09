CAN Reveals Why Nigeria Is Battling With Insurgency

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr Olasupo Ayokunle has said that the reason Nigeria is battling with insurgency is because “not everybody has the knowledge of God.”

Concise News reports that the clergyman also said that the Christian body would not keep quiet against the killings of Christians in Nigeria until such wicked acts stop.

Speaking at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Ayokunle also urged the federal government to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security.

“The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done,” the CAN leader said.

“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”

The Christian body, had last weekend, held prayer walk in the wake of the resurgence in attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in Africa’s most populous nation.