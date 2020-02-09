Borno Governor Visits School, Promotes Only Teacher On Duty (Video)

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has given a cash reward and accelerated promotion to Obiagelli Mazi, a class teacher, for her dedication to work.

Obiagelli, a level 12 class teacher, who hails from Abia state has been teaching for 31 years.

In a trending video, Zulum during an outing at 6:30 am on Friday to assess facilities at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Primary school under Jere local government met Obiagelli already waiting for her pupils.

Zulum commended and rewarded her with personal cash of N100,000 nearly three times her monthly salary of N35,000.

He has also approved an executive order promoting her from class teacher to assistant headmistress, a triple promotion.

According to the Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Shettima Kullima, the promotion had been conveyed to the dedicated teacher.

This followed Zulum’s directive that the Board review the woman’s civil service position, her qualification (NCE) and recommend her promotion.

Kullima explained that even though the woman was not a university graduate, “her teaching experience and commitment earned her the promotion”.

Zulum, on Twitter, said: “Yesterday, as early as 6:30 in the morning, I paid an unscheduled visit to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi II Primary School to see how we can improve the infrastructure therein and I met teacher, Mrs. Obliageri Mazi, an Igbo Christian from Abia State who served for 31 years in the Borno state.

“Although it was very early, I met none of the teachers and their pupils on the ground but only her.

“Her gender, tribe, religion or state of origin does not surprise me but her passion, enthusiasm, dedication, commitment and above all patriotism do surprise me a lot. As a Government, we are mightily proud of her!”