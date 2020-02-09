Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Issues Warning To ‘IPOB Servants’ Ahead Parents’ Burial

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has warned his members to “avoid being kidnapped” by the Nigerian Army, claiming security operatives will launch a raid on its members during his parents’ burial, Concise News reports.

Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, parents of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, will be buried on February 14, 2020.

Kanu raised the alarm of possible seizure of his loyalists in a Twitter update on his known handle on Saturday.

“Be aware! We received information that the Nigerian Army will launch surprise searches in hotels around Umuahia axis, they monitor most hotels hoping that top #IPOB servants may come in early before the burial date.

Stay safe & avoid being kidnapped.”

Be aware!

We received information that the Nigerian Army will launch surprise searches in hotels around Umuahia axis, they monitor most hotels hoping that top #IPOB servants may come in early before the burial date.

Stay safe & avoid being kidnapped.@AmnestyNigeria @StateDept — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) February 8, 2020

Police Warn IPOB Members Not To Attend Kanu’s Parents’ Burial Rites

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command has warned members of the outlawed IPOB not to attend the burial ceremony of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, who issued the warning, “Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.”

He added that the traditional prime minister in Afaraukwu (Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown) has been informed that the burial will not hold of IPOB members attend.

According to him, “They (Afaraukwu community) should tell IPOB not go near the area not to talk of participating in the burial.”

Speaking on what will happen if IPOB disregard the warning, Ene Okon said, “we are going to scatter the place.”