AU Summit: Nigeria’s Buhari Seeks New Terrorism Strategy

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the African Union (AU) to come up with new strategies to combat terrorists’ activities in different parts of the continent.

The Nigerian leader made this known at a High Level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the State of Peace and Security in Africa at the 33rd AU Summit in Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa.

According to a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the president also commended the renewed vigor by ECOWAS member countries to mobilize its own resources to combat terrorism.

Buhari also announced that Nigeria had fulfilled its financial obligations to the AU Peace Fund up to 2019.

”In Burkina Faso, we (ECOWAS) pledged to mobilize one billion US dollars to address the challenges of insecurity in our region and the Sahel. In Guinea Bissau, ECOWAS successfully midwifed the general elections,” the statement quoted the Nigerian leader as saying.

”Nigeria along with ECOWAS member states led in the restoration of democracy and peace in the Gambia.”

On security challenges in Africa, Buhari said it was regrettable that terrorism, violent extremism and other forms of vicious conflicts had continued to cause mayhem and untold crisis on the continent.

He said, ”Nigeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the perpetrators of terrorism in Libya, the Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, and parts of the Horn of Africa.

”We reiterate that efforts must continue to be pooled to mitigate this dreadful violence and secure the future of our continent.”

As regards new strategies to resolve conflicts in Africa, the Nigerian leader advised the AU to “strengthen its own capacity for mediation and develop an effective intervention roadmap.”