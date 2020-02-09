African Union Rejects Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan As Buhari Meets Obasanjo At Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders on Sunday said US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan was illegitimate as they voiced solidarity with “the Palestinian cause.”

Concise News reports that the African leaders made this known at the opening ceremony of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is the AU Commission Chairman, told heads of state that the plan unveiled in January represented the “umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations and African Union resolutions.”

Mahamat said that the plan was prepared without international consultation, adding that it “trampled on the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Trump peace plan has since been rejected by the Palestinians, as it includes giving Israel the green light to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank.

It is understood that West Bank is the largest part of the territories the Palestinians see as their future state.

And the outgoing AU chairman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said in his remarks that “the Palestinian cause will always be in the hearts and minds of the people of Africa.”

As for the incoming AU chair, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, he compared Trump’s proposals to regulations in place during his country’s apartheid period.

“As I listened to it and as I read everything that’s written about it, it brought to mind the horrible history that we in South Africa have gone through,” he said.

But it was observed that the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, who regularly attends AU summits, did not travel to Ethiopia this year.

It was gathered that Palestinian officials said last week that Abbas was heading to the UN to push for a Security Council resolution condemning Trump’s peace proposals.

Meanwhile, President Buhari met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo during Sunday’s opening ceremony.