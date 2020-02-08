Why operation Amotekun won’t succeed – Miyetti Allah

Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed, an elder statesman of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in Bauchi state, has expressed doubt in Operation Amotekun, the security outfit launched by leaders of the Southwest.

Ahmed who spoke to The Nation stated that the Nigerian Constitution has no place for Amotekun because it already has provision for the police.

In his words ” Amotekun will not last because it is indigenous, regionalized and lacks constitutional backing, whereas Nigeria is a country governed by the constitution. The constitution had already made provision for regular security with the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force, a regional security outfit like Amotekun is just a breach of the constitution” that is why it will not last . It will only bring problem and conflict”

He alleged that the secret motive behind the creation of Amotekun is to wipe out Fulani from Southwest.

”There is a motive behind the establishment which is to cleanse our tribe from the south, that’s is the agenda for its establishment. It is the objective of the government to provide security, any parallel security outfit is unacceptable. Am very sure Amotekun will not be recognized by law and it will never be legalized”

Speaking on security challenges, Ahmed stated that the government needs to be serious and also restructure the security architecture in the country.

“Am calling for the removal of the service chiefs because they have done nothing. reform the police, the Nigerian Army and all other security forces in the country. If Amotekun is legalized, it will become a black evil. The hizbab security outfit in the north is an umbrella of an Islamic body only meant for Islamic affairs , it should not be compared with Amotekun”, he said.