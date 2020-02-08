Why Odion Ighalo could get Solskjaer sacked – Paul Merson

Football pundit, Paul Merson has stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked by Manchester United if Odion Ighalo fails to perform at the club.

Ighalo joined the English Premier League side from Shanghai Shenhua in China on loan till the end of the season.

His signing has since been met with criticism with Merson doubting he would showcase the form he once had during his time at Watford.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Odion Ighalo could be the final straw at Manchester United.

“If that signing is a disaster then Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in big trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong. He could rediscover the form he once he had at Watford and be a huge success. But he could be the biggest laughing stock the Premier League has ever seen.

“Only time will tell. But remember, the last time he was here he only scored once in 18 games before Watford sold him and he’ll have gotten lazy playing in China.”

He added: “I’ve heard people compare it with Henrik Larsson because nobody expected him to still be any good when United signed him either.

“But Larsson had been world-class. He had scored goals in major tournaments and won big trophies. And he still had his finishing and his movement.

“Ighalo doesn’t have any of that on his CV and he’s coming into a struggling team. The biggest one he’s ever played for.

“It’s a big ask, and if it all goes horribly wrong it will just pile more pressure on the manager because you’re always judged on your signings as well as your results.

Ighalo scored 36 goals in 90 League games for Watford before he made a move to China.