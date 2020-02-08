Valentine’s day is a week away from now and Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo seem not happy with her single status even though she “does not feel jealous seeing couples spend time together”.

Ogbodo while speaking on celebration of lovers’ day during a recent interview with Sun News, said she has no plans towards it yet, but would watch football.

She confesses: “Valentine is almost here and I don’t have plans yet. Left for me, I would watch football all day. I don’t feel bad or get jealous seeing lovers getting ready to enjoy the day. Love is beautiful and should be celebrated, but sometimes I get angry because I am still single.”

The actress however noted that she is not lonely because she has a partner, even though they haven’t planned how they would spend the day.

“I am not lonely though. I have a boo and a full house. I have my 5-year-old daughter too. So, I have no time to be lonely. For now, my partner and I haven’t planned for Val’s day because he would be working. It is a Friday after all.

Ogbodo welcomed her baby girl over five years ago with her baby daddy, Arthur Apo.

Ogbodo’s Decision To Be Single Mother

About two years ago when Ogbodo spoke on ‘baby mama’ trend, she admitted that she is a single mother, but the decision to be one is an ‘individual thing’.

“I’m a single mother already. It happened by fate. I never wanted it to happen this way. I wanted to be married. I think it’s an individual thing. I don’t judge people,” she said in an interview.