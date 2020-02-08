Southwest AGs Ratify Legal Framework For Amotekun

The Attorneys-Generals of the six Southwest states on Friday night met to put finishing touches to the required legal framework required for the newly formed Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun.

This is in line with the constitutional requirements for Amotekun to be operational in combating security challenges within the Southwest states.

According to the details of the agreed framework, each of the Southwest states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos will have its own legislation and its own security network operatives which will bear the name Amotekun Corps.

All the Attorneys-General of the Southwestern states were present at the meeting in contrast to when the absence of some state Governors at the inauguration of the Operation Amotekun outfit caused some outcry in the media.

Those in attendance include Prof Oyewole Oyewo (Oyo), Oluwafemi Akande (Osun), Olawale Fapohunda (Ekiti), Adekola Olawole (Ondo), Akingbolahan Adeniran (Ogun) and Moyosore Onigbanjo (Lagos) who was represented by the Director of Civil Litigation, S. A Quadri.

The meeting which started around 7 pm and lasted for about three hours behind closed doors at Davies Hotel, Bodija, Ibadan was also attended by the officials of the Southwest regional think tank, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, who were led by the Director-General, Seye Oyeleye.

Addressing journalists after the meeting in company of the other AGs, Prof Oyewo denied insinuations of any political meaning to the reason the meeting could not hold earlier on Thursday, as planned.

He said “logistics and the challenges of the office of Attorneys-General in the various Southwest states necessitated the change in the meeting day”

Divulging the details of the legal framework, Oyewole noted that the bill will be sent to the various states houses of Assemblies after it has been seen by the separate State Executive Councils.

He said the operational details and structural procedures will be in common across the six states to allow for avenues for collaborations to work together.

He reiterated that the security Network is to complement the existing security operative but would be using the local intelligence, expressing optimism that the bill will not take too long before pass to laws by the individual states.

The Oyo AG said “The meeting of the Attorneys-General of the six south west states just concluded and we deliberated on the plan to evolve a collaborative security network/agency in the south west.

“We have been able to come up with a legal framework to back up such establishment of security network in each of the states. So each of the state will have its own legislation and its own security network corp that will bear the name Amotekun Corps.

“There will be standard operational procedure that will also be in common and there will be an avenue for collaboration between the states to work together.

“It must be stated that the security network will be working in collaboration and as a complimentary network with the police and the security agencies and armed forces.

“We will be depending on our local people because of local intelligence. You can say it is community policing, vigilante but this security system under the name of Amotekun Corp has come to stay.

“The draft bills will proceed to the state houses of assembly of each of the states and will be signed into law by the governors of each state. That is where we are now.

“Today is Friday (meeting day), by next week it will go to the state houses of assembly after it has passed through the Excos of each of the states.”