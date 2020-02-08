Sanwo-Olu, Buratai, others meet at Lagos City Marathon (Photos)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burutai, graced the Lagos City Marathon which took place on February, 8, 2020.

Some of the other dignitaries who graced the event include the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Lagos, Major-General Johnson Irefin, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunjo Bello; Ex-Super Eagles International, Austin ‘JayJay’ Okocha and Chairman, Lagos State Sport Commission (LSSC), Mr. Sola Aiyepeku.

The event which was sponsored by Access Bank was won by Kenyan athlete David Barmasai Tumo who reached the finished line in just 2 hours, 10 mins and 20 seconds.

Concise News reports that the 31 year-old professional runner won a star prize of $50, 000 in the male category.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, at about 6:30am and ended at Eko Atlantic City.

The competition has been mostly won by Kenyans with Nigerians coming in way off the East Africans.

In 2011, David had a personal best of 2:07:18 hours to win the Dubai Marathon and came fifth at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.