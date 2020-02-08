Home » Police Confirm Death Of Two Officers During Kaduna Raid

By - 13 minutes ago on February 08, 2020
Police Confirm Death Of Two Officers During Kaduna Raid

IGP Mohammed Adamu. Photo: Sahara reporters

The police have confirmed the loss of two officers involved in a raid on a camp hosting members of the Ansaru terrorist group in Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, on Friday two days after the security operatives battled the terrorists.

Ali, who revealed that 12 others suffered critical injuries, said they were already receiving treatment at different hospitals in the Kaduna State capital.

Speaking during a visit to one of the medical facilities, the DIG was pleased that the injured officers were stable and responding to treatment.

He vowed that not even the casualty on the side of the police would deter the force from crushing the bandits from their hideouts in all parts of the country.

The DIG said the Force is currently executing about 50 operations in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria.

According to him, the operations were aimed at flushing out members of the terrorist group and other criminal elements from their camps.

