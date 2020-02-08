Home » PDP Slams Buhari Over Improved Security Claims

By - 6 minutes ago on February 08, 2020
PDP Slams Buhari Over Improved Security Claims

President Muhammadu Buhari/File Photo

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his claims that his regime was succeeding in addressing insecurity.

Buhari had during the inauguration of two helicopters for the armed forces said Nigerians believed in the success achieved by his government in tackling the  Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry.

The  PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Friday berated Buhari for attempting to award himself an “unearned pass” mark.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to self-praise spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the consensus by Nigerians and  the international community that he had failed as Commander-in-Chief.”

