Osimhen Sustains Injury After Scoring 12th Goal, Coach Gives Update

Lille’s top scorer Victor Osimhen will undergo tests on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury he sustained against Angers on Friday, his coach Christophe Galtier has revealed.

The Nigerian forward was stretchered off the pitch in Les Dogues’ 2-0 win over Angers on Friday night, a win that saw them temporarily rise to third in the table.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th-minute, his 12th league strike of the campaign, and any sustained absence makes him a doubt for Lille’s clash with second-placed Olympique Marseille on Sunday, February 16.