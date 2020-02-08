Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, February 8th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, February 8th, 2020.

The Federal Government has said that no case of the dreaded coronavirus has been recorded in Nigeria, adding that it had developed enough capacity to detect and isolate any case. Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, made this known at a ministerial briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The family of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has lost an appeal to unfreeze some bank accounts of the late dictator and other members of the family held in some foreign countries. In a judgement delivered by a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, unanimously held that the suit, which was first initiated before the Federal High Court in Kano in January 2004, had become statute-barred.

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for a five-day trip to Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union (AU). The Nigerian leader departed from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday and is expected back in the country on Wednesday.

The Kano State Government says it is not interested in the newly floated Northern security network version codenamed ‘Operation Shege Ka Fasa’. Governor Abdulahi Ganduje made this known on Friday while addressing State House Correspondents after leading a large number of Kano State eminent personalities on a courtesy visit on President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). The Nigerian leader’s aircraft touched down in the Ethiopian capital city on Friday evening hours after he left Abuja. He is expected back in the country on Wednesday. The president was received by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the country, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, among others.

The conviction and 12-year imprisonment handed to former Governor of Taraba State Reverend Jolly Nyame by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, has been upheld by the Supreme Court. In a judgment on Friday, a five-man panel of the apex court said Nyame’ appeal partially succeeded.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the leaders of the Northern region to caution youths against a Regional Security Initiative called ‘SHEGE KA FASA’. Speaking at a Northern Security Meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, the Sultan said elders were the problems of the region for allowing youths take over leadership from them.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he can’t interfere in the dispute between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president said that the Nigerian constitution bars him from interfering in the matter.

Outgoing President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has said that she plans to serve her community and the rest of the world after her retirement. She disclosed this during the inauguration of the reconstructed and furnished seven official quarters for judges of the Court of Appeal, built by the administration of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The United States will offer up to $100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Concise News reports. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this in a statement on Friday.

