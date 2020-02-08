Nigeria does not belong to any group – Jonah Jang

The immediate past governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has stated that Nigeria does not belong to any group and no particular group has the right to take life.

Jonah Jang stated this while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Jos where he called on all stakeholders to sit tight in the face of rising security challenges in the country.

He said, “Nigeria must arise and ensure we protect this God given land called Nigeria.

“Nigeria doesn’t belong to any particular group and no particular group has the right to my life, same as I don’t have the right to anybody’s life, but I will protect my life the best way I can.

“We cannot be playing politics with this crisis, no one should blame anybody for the crisis, and nobody who has been governor started the crisis.

He continued: “The crisis started during the military regime. It was inherited by the elected governors one after the other, including my humble self and governor Lalong.

Concerning the renewed killings in Plateau State, Jonah Jang advised that the villages should be protected otherwise the perpetrators of killings would move to the city, “after all, they have started kidnapping people in their homes”.

“Security is everybody’s business, we have no excuse whatsoever to continue allowing what is happening to be happening.

“Recently, the Yoruba launched Amotekun security outfit, we have been advocating for state police, if the state police cannot come through constitution; the people themselves will decide to be the state police by themselves, or why don’t we allow it come up since the people want it”, he stressed.