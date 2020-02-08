Following the set up of security outfits by different regions in the country, the Ijaw Elders’ Forum (IEF) has called for the creation of one in the Niger Delta area.

This is contained in a statement by the IEF secretary, Pastor Efiye Bribena, who said the forum saw the move as a necessary one in tackling insecurity in the region.

The elders called on governors to support the South-South in forming their own security outfit (Operation Red-Crab)

“’In response to the challenges of economy and insecurity in the country, the forum, therefore, called on governors of the South-South to form their own security oufit (Operation Red-Crab) and also revive the BRACE commission to foster economic integration in the region.

“Our rights to existence and protection as a geographically contiguous people of the same culture are seriously threatened in Nigeria.

“We shall work with purposeful and sincere allies to ensure that oil and gas exploitation activities are carried out in a responsible and equitable manner to the benefit of our communities. We shall also work to stem the continued destruction of our environment of our environment by the oil and gas operations. We shall make it a priority to demand for an immediate remediation of the already damaged environment.”

This platform reports that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday unveiled Security Initiative called ‘SHEGE KA FASA’ and appealed to governors of states in northern Nigeria to approve it.

‘SHEGE KA FASA’ appears to be a response to the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Àmòtékùn, by the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun. Oyo, and Ogun in January.