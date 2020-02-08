Nicki Minaj ‘Regrets’ Trading Words With Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill

Days after engaging in war of words with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill on Twitter, Trinidad born American rapper, Nicki Minaj has said she wish she had ignored him.

Concise News reports that the drama between them began when Mill liked a meme about her husband Kenneth Petty.

During their fight, she made reference to an incident in which Meek ‘shitted’ himself in a West Hollywood store when he was ‘pressed’ by Petty, according to The Daily Beast.

The got serious as Meek referred to Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj, who was on January 27, sentenced to 25 years in prison over child rape conviction.

But addressing the outburst while speaking at Wednesday’s Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly Hilton , Minaj in form of an advice for up and coming artistes said it’s better to ignore the “small stuff” and focus on bigger things.

“Just try your best to let the small stuff go,” Minaj said.

“I took some time recently to just fuckin’ take time away. I was reflecting— I was looking at the things I did and my energy to it and I couldn’t believe it.

Nicki said if she had the chance to do it over again, she would’ve fought the urge to go on the attack and suggests every time she does something like this … 5 minutes later, she wishes she hadn’t.

“I was like what the hell . keep your eyes on the bigger picture is what I would say if I had to, I would’ve redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut my mouth.”

She tells the crowd she considers it a lesson in mastering her anger and emotions … a lesson that bears repeating.