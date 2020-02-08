Messi is not like Ronaldo, Petit warns Man City, United against signing him

Former Barcelona player, Emmanuel Petit has warned Manchester United and Manchester City against signing Lionel Messi whom he says is not like his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to him, Messi’s playing days are number and won’t deliver as much as Ronaldo did when he was in the English Premier League.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t think he’s suited to the intensity of England,” according to the Mirror.

“He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought. In Spain, he’s protected.”

Though he admitted that fans would be excited to see Messi in the English Premier League, he still doesn’t see why Manchester United and City should make a move for the 32-year old.

He added that if they wanted to sign the Argentine, they would have done so a long time ago.

“Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically, he’s not the same machine, he added.

“Ronaldo is a monster but, at 32, Messi has only one or two more years playing at the highest level.

“Even playing alongside great players at Barca, he won’t have the same pace or the dribbling ability”.