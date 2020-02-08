Kobe Bryant’s Wife Announces Date For His Memorial Service

Vanessa, wife of late Kobe Bryant has announced that February 24 has been slated for a memorial service for the NBA star and their daughter, Gianna.

Concise News reports that Bryant, alongside Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA, on Sunday, January 26.

According to Vanessa, the service will be held at Staples Center, the arena where Bryant played for most of his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The memorial service , according to Bryant’s wife is “A Celebration of Life.”

The memorial is expected to draw thousands of mourners from across Southern California and beyond in a show of support for Bryant, 41, who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recall that Staples Center was the site of memorial services for celebrities like Michael Jackson and the rapper Nipsey Hussle and can hold a crowd of about 20,000.

The Lakers do not have a game scheduled for the day of the memorial, but the Clippers, who also play at Staples, have a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.