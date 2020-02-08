A Kenyan athlete David Barmasai Tumo has won the 2020 Lagos City Marathon, reaching the finished line in just 2 hours, 10 mins and 20 seconds.

Concise News reports that the 31 year-old professional runner won a star prize of $50, 000 in the male category.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, at about 6:30am and ended at Eko Atlantic City.

The competition has been mostly won by Kenyans with Nigerians coming in way off the East Africans.

In 2011, David has a personal best of 2:07:18 hours, set winning of Dubai Marathon and came fifth at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.