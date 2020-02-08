Insecurity: Buhari Given 14-Day Ultimatum To Sack Service Chiefs

Nigerian polytechnic students under the aegis of the National Association of Polytechnic Students have decried the spate of insecurity in the country, giving President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum of 14 days to dismiss the “tired” service chiefs.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the students said the ultimatum became necessary as they cited instances of people who lost their lives due to banditry and insurgency.

The National president of NAPS, Sunday Asuku said if the President fails to fire the service chiefs, as demanded by Nigerians, it would force the students to take actions that would compel the service chiefs to either resign voluntarily or be sacked.”

“The leadership of NAPS sternly frown at the alarming Increase rate of insecurity in the country, despite the heavy security budget, security votes and numerous borrowing to acquire several facilities and gadgets by Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammad Buhari, it’s so disheartening that banditry, insurgency, kidnapping for ransom amongst others still hits citizens to their doorsteps.

“The recent kidnap and subsequent killing of University of Maiduguri Student, CAN Chairman of Michika Local Govt Area of Adamawa State, Dr Philip Ataga Wife and children, frequent barricade of Maiduguri Express Way and merciless killing and kidnapping of Nigeria soldiers and Nigerians by Boko Haram and bandits, respectively in a widely circulated video, including public announcement of Leah Sharibu deliverance of a baby for Head of Boko Haram raise greater concern.

“NAPS hereby express disappointment in National Assembly 9th Leadership with their insensitivity to the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“It is expected that the leadership of National Assembly will recommend the immediate replacement of Service Chief(s) whose retirement age has passed.

“The call for their replacement is not in any way to despise them in as much as Nigerians appreciate their efforts, sacrifice and commitment to the defence of Nigeria territorial integrity and fight against insurgency.

“It is imminent they step aside to give room for new hands who will surely introduce new approach to consolidate their effort and combat the insecurity.

“NAPS hereby appeal to the FG to beef up security apparatus by honourably replacing the tired Service chiefs within now and next three weeks.

“Nigerian Polytechnic Students and other civil society groups will not hesitate to lead a peaceful mass protest to defence headquarters, Abuja in demand for voluntary resignation or immediate sack of tired but refused to retire service chiefs.” The NAPS President added,

“President Muhammadu Buhari must not allow bad precedence to continue in a nation where unemployment is at a high rate. Extending people who are due for retirement to stay in service is not a good omen. It further sends a bag signal and portrays the government’s insincerity and commitment to her clamour to provide jobs for teeming Nigerian graduates.”

Asuku, however, commended the Nigeria Police Force NPF and its recent stride at Bwrini- Gwari, in Kaduna State in an operation that led to the killing of 250 bandits.

Last week, Nigeria’s House of Representatives called on the service chiefs to either resign or be sacked as a result of the country’s security challenges.