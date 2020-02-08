Insecurity: Bandits Kill Three, Injure 50 In Fresh Niger Attack

Suspected bandits have attacked Gurmana, old Gurmana, and Ashirika communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Concise News understands that the gunmen killed three persons and over 50 seriously injured during the attack.

According to the Chairman of the council, Suleiman Chukuba, the bandits numbering over 100 stormed the communities at about 10:00 am on Saturday.

He added that some of the gunmen arrived on bikes and some on feet, shooting sporadically into the air to announce their arrival.

The chairman said the attack started in Gurmana where they reportedly killed two people and injured four persons before moving to old Gurmana where they rustled more than 200 cows.

Chukuba said the local government has been attacked five times since the beginning of the year.

“I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came on about 100 motorcycles and three on each motorcycle.

“As I speak to you now, about 15 have been taken to the hospital in Minna for treatment. The number of people injured are so many but these were the ones that we were able to retrieve so far.”

Among the injured, he said were about five of the vigilantes stationed in the area.

“I have equally notified the security agents on this latest attacks. what we saw today is like war, the situation is horrible.”

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to confirm the attacks and casualty figures in the communities.

Reacting to the attack, the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa confirmed he received reports of the attacks earlier on Saturday.

“My heart is heavy, and I find it really unbelievable that people could just be so ungodly to the point that the sanctity of human life no longer means anything to them. I received the report of the sad and barbaric attacks on my people this morning.

“According to the information I got, armed men dressed in black cloths with their faces covered stormed Gurmana community and other adjoining communities and started shooting sporadically. In the process, two persons were said to have been killed while four are lying in the hospital, critically injured,” he said.

The lawmaker, while commending the security operatives for their renewed efforts at combatting the menace of insecurity in the state, urged them not to relent.

“I call on all security agencies in the state, particularly the troops operating in the erstwhile areas of Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Paikoro and Mashegu not to rest on their oars in their fight to squash the menace of insecurity in the state. I must also add that, I really commend their efforts,” he stressed.