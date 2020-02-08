If Nigerian government approves same sex marriage, many homes would break – Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has stated that many homes in Nigeria will be broken if the country should legalize same sex marriage.

According to Bobrisky who took to social media, the reason why many homes will crumble is because many guys are closet bisexuals.

The cross-dresser tweeted: “But wait o! If Nigerian government approved same sex marriage today, I swear many homes go break. Many of theses guys are bisexual, forget this propose thing”.

Promising not to expose those he knows who are bisexuals, Bobrisky advised them to live their life and not castigate anyone.

“Nigerians are hypocrites. We know them but because we are mature we won’t cast anybody. Just do your thing and don’t castigate no one. Live your life and stay out of trouble. PERIOD”, he added.