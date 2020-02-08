Home » How Nigeria’s D’Tigress Qualified For Tokyo 2020 Olympics

How Nigeria’s D’Tigress Qualified For Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By - 36 minutes ago on February 08, 2020
How Nigeria's D'Tigress Booked Ticket To Tokyo 2020 Olympics

African champions D’Tigress qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics after missing out on the last edition in Rio (image courtesy: NBBF)

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by confirming a top-three finish in Group A at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Concise News reports that the African champions booked an Olympic berth despite losing 70-64 to hosts, Serbia, earlier in the day because USA recorded a 124-49 success against Mozambique.

The Nigerian ladies, by virtue of the defeat of Mozambique, are now guaranteed a top-three finish in the group, making a return to the Olympics after missing out on the Rio Games in 2016.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.