How Nigeria’s D’Tigress Qualified For Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by confirming a top-three finish in Group A at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Concise News reports that the African champions booked an Olympic berth despite losing 70-64 to hosts, Serbia, earlier in the day because USA recorded a 124-49 success against Mozambique.

The Nigerian ladies, by virtue of the defeat of Mozambique, are now guaranteed a top-three finish in the group, making a return to the Olympics after missing out on the Rio Games in 2016.

More to come…