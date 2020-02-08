Give Celebrities Same Forgiveness You Give Yourself For Failing- Runtown

It is no news that Nigerians are quick to passing judgments when celebrities’ flaws are made public, but singer Douglas Jack Agu better known by his stage name Runtown appears to be fed up of those criticisms.

Runtown, in a tweet said even though celebrities are expected to be perfect in their works of art, they should be seen as humans who are bound to make mistakes too.

The ” Gallardo” crooner who appears to be reacting to a backlash, asked critics to also give celebrities same forgiveness they give themselves for not doing things right.

Runtown wrote: “We might be celebrities and represent excellence through our art. But we are very much like you, and sometimes, our flaws are made public, just like yours. That’s when we expect you to be human too, and to give us the same forgiveness you give yourself for failing.