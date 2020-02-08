Fire Outbreaks: Pastor Adeboye Releases Fresh Scary Prophesy For 2020

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, disclosed that God has revealed to him there will be more disasters in 2020.

Adeboye had during the church’s Crossover Service released his prophecies for the year, in which he said there would be fire outbreaks.

Nigeria has in January alone witnessed no fewer than 20 major fire outbreaks in different parts of the country.

Speaking at the February edition of the Holy Ghost Service, the clergyman said: “At the beginning of this year, you heard me say that the Lord said that on the international scene, there would be fire outbreaks, floods, storms, earthquakes, volcanoes, that what we saw in the past was child’s play. If you follow the news all over the world, you can see what is already happening.

“I told you at that time that Nigeria is part of the international scene; we are part of the world. If you look at what happened in January, just one month, the number of fire outbreaks, houses burnt, market burnt, government houses burnt, fire outbreaks near this airport and that airport.

“If the Lord says we haven’t seen anything yet, then we need to pray.”

The 77-year-old respected pastor also said Nigeria needed prayer to avert the disasters, as the country does not have the capacity for crisis management.

“I’m going to ask you to join me in praying that this aspect of the prophecy is cancelled. Father, have mercy on Nigeria. No fire outbreaks, Lord. No storm, please Daddy. Have mercy oh Lord. Have mercy on us,” he added.