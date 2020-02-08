Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Ekiti Bomb Explosion, Reveals Intention

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the Ekiti bomb explosion as an attempt to stop the sons of Oduduwa from protecting themselves.

The explosion rocked a section of the Ekiti State Government House this morning with many scampering for safety.

Muyiwa Olomilua, commissioner of information for the state, who confirmed the incident said, “An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti.

“An initial on-the-spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats. Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties.”

In reaction to the incident, Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted: