Fans slam Yvonne Jegede for sharing pictures showing her pant

Fans have slammed actress Yvonne Jegede after she shared a picture on social media which showed her posed in a manner that revealed her pant.

Yvonne Jegede captioned the picture:

“You should be in charge. Whatever you feel you don’t like should go. Look as sexy as you can. Look appealing as much as you can. Wear a smile at all times. “

As soon as the picture went up, many fans descended on the actress who is currently separated from her husband, rapper Abounce.

According to them, what the actress and mother of one did is not the definition of sexiness. They also wondered why a matured woman would be caught posing for picture the way she did.

See the screenshots of their comments below.

Recently, Yvonne Jegede revealed that she left her rapper husband after she got what she wanted from him.

The actress made the revelation after a troll questioned a picture she shared showing her on the set of a movie with an actor in what appears to be a romantic scene.

According to the troll, if she had treated her husband the same way she treated the male actor, he won’t have dumped her.

Firing back, Yvonne Jegede stated that she was the one that left the union after she got what she wanted from him.