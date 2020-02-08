Entertainment Strongest Weapon To Ameliorate Problems- Dino Melaye

Former Kogi state senator Dino Melaye who has now joined Nollywood has described the entertainment as a weapon that makes Nigerians’ problems less challenging.

Melaye said this in an interview with journalist at the movie premiere of the movie ‘Lemonade’, in Abuja.

“the entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons we can use in ameliorating our problems in this country”.

“We must have a nation where leaders must be responsible, where followers must ask questions, where every Nigerian must decide to either walk in the light of creative altruism or perish in the darkness of destructive selfishness”. He said.

Melaye said he take up only roles that point out the ills in the society, with aim to correct it through acting.

He also added “that in any way through music, through movies, to help build a better society I will be willing to participate and I am doing this pro bono.”

Why Melaye Joined Nollywood

The former senator recently said he joined Nollywood to send a message to Nigerians through acting and provide solutions to the problems facing the country.

He also urged the federal government to create laws that would promote entertainment in Nigeria, adding that the entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged.

Speaking with newsmen, he said “I am born both as an actor and a politician. The entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged. It is richer than oil because oil is exhaustible but these ideas rule the world as I speak to you. I believe that entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons that we can be used to ameliorate our problems in this country.”

Also speaking to reporters, the writer of the story, Idoko said: “Lemonade is a movie I shot; it is very dear to my heart because the story about Lemonade is the story that a lot of people are going through. People talk about domestic abuse, domestic violence and all that but people don’t talk about emotional and mental abuse.