Danny Young Says Present Generation Hate Reasonable, Educative Music

Afropop singer Ajibola Danladi better known by his stage name Danny Young is of the opinion that artistes who work on sensible music cannot make waves because present generation do not have passion for such music contents.

Danny Young, while speaking in an interview with Star Tracker said music with no good lyrics but has danceable beat is what this generation love and that is what they are getting from artistes.

“It’s like a disease that has eaten deep into the present generation of music fans. They don’t want to listen to anything reasonable or educative. If you make sensitive music, you better be ready to double up on the promotion or listen to it alone with your family. But the music with no direction but with danceable beat is all they love. All artistes are striving for hits and that is the reason everyone makes the same type of sound. Yes, it is not the artistes promoting crap music but the fans because that’s what they want.”

He however, singled out the self-proclaimed ‘African Giant,’ Burna Boy among those who make good music contents.

“The ones I know that have been doing so much of the right music are not A-list. That is not to say that some of the A-list artistes are not trying, for example, Burna Boy and a few others are doing the right music. My brand of music or genre is Afropop. A good music is when you have the right sound, melody, hook and meaningful lyrics to go with it,” he added.

Speaking further, the singer said “I did a collaboration with Klever Jay in the hit song “Koni Koni Love”, one of the biggest Afropop evergreen songs till date. I have consistently fed my fans with genius hits upon hits, fact proven through my strings of songs produced.

In another news, Danny Young who released his first hit song “Welcome” in 2006, bragged that he is one of the few teenage artistes who made waves then.

“I am one of the first few teenage artistes in Nigeria to gain prominence even before the social media era. I came into prominence in 2006 after releasing my first hit song “Welcome” featuring Lord of Ajasa after which I released my first debut album “The One” released under the platform of BigDeal Entertainment,” he said in a recent interview.