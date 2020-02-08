Bomb Explodes Near Ekiti Government House

Fear gripped residents of Okesha area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday as a bomb went off next door to the governor’s office.

The explosion brought down a building around the area and also affected a section of the state ministry of chieftaincy affairs, TheCable reports.

The online news platform also reported that the explosion damaged parts of the ministry of finance and other buildings on the premises.

Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, who was at the scene of the blast said preliminary investigation revealed that the bomb might have gone off from the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) office within the premises.

Muyiwa Olomilua, commissioner of information for the state, also confirmed the incident.

“An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti,” he said.

“An initial on-the-spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats. Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties.”