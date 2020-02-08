Biafra: Police Warn IPOB Members Not To Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents’ Burial Rites

The Abia State Police Command has warned members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) not to attend the burial ceremony of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, who issued the warning, “Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.”

He added that the traditional prime minister in Afaraukwu (Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown) has been informed that the burial will not hold of IPOB members attend.

According to him, “They (Afaraukwu community) should tell IPOB not go near the area not to talk of participating in the burial.”

Speaking on what will happen if IPOB disregard the warning, Ene Okon said, “we are going to scatter the place.”

He continued: “I am saying this again for emphasis that there is no way police will allow a proscribed group to participate in the burial of the King and Queen of Afaraukwu simply because they are the parents of their acclaimed leader, we will not allow that and we cannot take anything for granted in the face of abundant intelligence on threat by IPOB,” he vowed.

He added that security will be provided by the police on the day of the burial but on the condition that no IPOB member is present.